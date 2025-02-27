Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Fyre Fest 2 Announces Ticketing Partner, Guarantees Refunds

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

Tickets for Fyre Festival 2, a second iteration of the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017, are now available for sale to the public after its controversial founder, Billy McFarland, spent time behind bars for fraud related to the original event.

Fyre Fest 2 will take place this from May 30 to June 2, 2025, Billboard reported Tuesday, eight years after the original Fyre Fest left ticket buyers stranded in a Bahamas disaster that ended with the festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, pleading guilty to fraud. McFarland has presented Fyre Fest 2, which will take place on Isla Mujeres off the coast of Mexico, as a redemption opportunity for himself and the brand.

While Fyre Fest is handling primary ticket sales, Austin-based ticketing site SoldOut.com will partner with the company for all secondary sales. Mexican concert production company LostNights will handle festival logistics.

The new dates are about a month later than the fest’s initially planned window, April 25-28.

“FYRE Festival 2 is about the adventure into the unknown, curating elite, once-in-a-lifetime experiences,” McFarland said in a statement. “SoldOut.com’s background in the music festival world will ensure that our guests have a seamless ticket-buying process from start to finish. Soldout.com is a great addition to the team which also includes LostNights, our talented and accomplished festival producer and operator.”

President of SoldOut.com Andrew Hentrich confirmed that the company guarantees refunds should the fest be canceled. “All proceeds from Fyre Festival ticket sales on SoldOut.com are held securely and will not be settled with Fyre until after the event has successfully taken place,” he said in a statement, also noting the company is fully insured.

Fans who sought refunds for 2017’s failure ended up receiving pennies on the dollar as a result of the fest’s bankruptcy.

Tickets for Fyre Fest 2 range from $1,400 to $25,000. McFarland is also advertising a $1 million package for eight people which includes luxury villas, a private yacht marina and a private jet to and from Cancun.

No talent has been announced for the festival, and Billboard noted that two of the largest booking agencies for music festivals reported that no one from Fyre Fest or LostNights had contacted them.

via: THR

