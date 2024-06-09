Say What Now? Foxy Brown Reportedly Wanted as Star Witness for Tupac Murder Trial as Prosecutors Build Case Against Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis | lovebscott.com

Female rapper Foxy Brown is reportedly “being wooed” by prosecutors to be a witness in the Keefe D murder trial of rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Foxy, born Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand, was in Las Vegas hanging out with Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ friends on September 7, 1996, shortly before Tupac was tracked down and shot by a Southside Crip gang, prosecutors said.

According to the U.S. Sun, the Clark County District Attorney’s office is building a witness list corroborating their case that Davis was in Las Vegas and planning the assassination.

Several informants have told prosecutors that Foxy saw Davis and even interacted with him hours before Tupac’s shooting.

A Metro insider told the outlet, “There are secret and delicate conversations going on about Foxy being a witness at the trial.

“She could prove vital in taking the stand or even making a statement about her recollection of being around the men, who claim they were in her company for a short while before they set off to murder Tupac,” they continued.

Tupac fans have been seeking justice for the iconic rapper for almost three decades. Finally, in September 2023, a significant development occurred with the arrest of Keefe D.

Keefe had been openly claiming responsibility for Tupac’s murder for years.

Keefe detailed the events of the night Tupac was shot in his memoir, alleging that he passed the gun to his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, who fired the fatal shot. Keefe claimed that the motive behind the attack stemmed from an offer by rapper Diddy to eliminate Tupac and Suge Knight.

Despite Keefe’s repeated confessions on various platforms over the years, it was not until September 30, 2023, that he was arrested at his home. Subsequently, Keefe’s defense shifted, claiming that his previous statements were fabricated for fame and financial gain.

Keefe’s lawyer maintained that he was not present in Las Vegas during the shooting and counts on former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight as a potential key witness.

Suge, currently incarcerated for a separate crime, is viewed as a crucial witness in the case. While he has stated his unwillingness to testify at the upcoming trial, Suge contradicted Keefe’s account by asserting that Orlando was not the shooter. This conflicting narrative has the potential to disrupt the prosecution’s case, offering a lifeline for Keefe’s defense.

via: RadarOnline.com