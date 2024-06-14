Say What Now? Former Officer Arrested for Shooting OnlyFans Video, Groping Breast While on Duty | lovebscott.com

Sean Herman, a Nashville officer was fired one day after detectives became aware of the video.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police say they fired now former officer Sean Herman on Wednesday after video surfaced of him groping a woman’s breasts while in uniform during a fake traffic stop.

The video — titled “Can’t believe he didn’t arrest me” — was originally posted by a woman named Jordin who was sitting in the driver’s seat. A man in the passenger seat is heard telling Jordin that he knew she would be pulled over for how fast she was driving.

The man pans the camera from the back windshield where a white squad car is seen. Jordin is then heard saying, “I’m not going to get a ticket…I’m going to show him my t**s.”

Moments later, an officer approaches the driver’s side door and identifies himself as “Officer Johnson of PD.”

The officer tells Jordin she was going “65 in a 45,” before asking for Jordin’s license and registration.

Jordin tells the officer that she doesn’t have either and then proceeds to expose her breasts to the officer.

The officer tells Jordin, “Ma’am, it’s 2024. I can see t**s on the internet any time.”

Jordin responds, “Well, what if you touched them?”

The officer agrees, and he is seen reaching into the car and groping Jordin’s breast before grabbing his genitals through his pants.

The camera is careful not to show the officer’s face but, for a brief moment, viewers see what appears to be the bottom half of a Metro Nashville Police Department patch on the officer’s shoulder.

The officer then tells Jordin that he’s letting her go with a warning.

The video ends with Jordin thanking the officer and the man sitting next to Jordin acting in disbelief.

Metro Nashville police told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that they were made aware of the video Wednesday and immediately launched an investigation.

That’s when they discovered that the officer in the video was Herman, who had been with the department since 2021.

Herman was fired on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said they believe the stunt was planned between all three parties and was shot sometime at the end of April.

Metro Nashville police say it’s not clear if Herman was on the clock while shooting the video.

“That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency,” said police spokesperson Don Aaron.

Metro Nashville police would not comment any further.

This is a developing story.