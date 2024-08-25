Say What Now? Florida Psychologist, 2 Others Arrested In Miami Sex Trafficking Plot of Teen Girl | www.lovebscott.com

The physiologist allegedly formed a friendship with the teenager at the hotel pool, subsequently inviting her to her hotel room where it’s claimed a series of dreadful events took place.

A Florida couple is facing multiple charges after an alleged sex trafficking plot.

Maria Ximena Duarte, a 45-year-old licensed mental health professional, and 46-year-old Jason Mojica, were both charged in connection to the incident last week. On Thursday, a third man, Hermes Mejia, was also arrested.

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Duarte allegedly met the unidentified girl while the teen was walking her dog around the pool of a Miami hotel on August 13.

Duarte allegedly began a conversation with the teen, with police saying she “befriended her by gaining her trust,” while introduced herself as a therapist.

This led the girl to get “comfortable” with Duarte and open up to her about “issues in her personal life,” while being told they “shared life experiences,” according to an arrest affidavit for Mojica, 46, obtained by TooFab. The victim told authorities Duarte is Mojica’s girlfriend.

As they spoke, Duarte allegedly offered marijuana and alcohol to the victim, with the teen accepting the latter. The teen then took her dog home and returned to the hotel — not returning until 6am the next morning — where she was again allegedly given marijuana by Duarte.

The teen then went back and forth between her home and the hotel throughout the day, before Duarte allegedly began taking photos of the girl, which she shared with another man, later identified as Mejia, per NBC Miami. She allegedly told Mejia the teen was “21-years-old and willing to have sex with him” — despite the victim allegedly telling Duarte “she was not like that and did not want to engage in sex.” Per the docs, Duarte ignored her protests.

Mejia still showed up to the hotel room, where Duarte allegedly started having sex with him in front of the victim; at one point, she reportedly gave the girl her cell phone to record her giving oral sex to the man, “while telling the victim that she was ‘teaching her.'” Per NBC, Duarte also insisted the girl join them, which she did “against her will.”

Mojica arrived at the hotel room later, per the affidavit, while Duarte attempted to leave the pair alone. “Victim advised [Duarte] that she felt uncomfortable being in the room alone” with Mojica, reads the docs — but the teen was “pushed” back into the room and “told her to stay and make [Mojica] feel good.”

The teen allegedly retreated to the bathroom to play on her phone, before coming out to find Mojica “with his penis exposed, pleasuring himself while inviting the victim to have sex with him.” He allegedly then forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Per the report, both Duarte and Mojica allegedly knew she was a teen — as the victim reported hearing Duarte tell Mojica, “She’s 15, can you believe that?”

Miami-Dade police were made aware of the situation after responding to the hotel room for an unrelated matter.

Duarte has been charged with human trafficking, lewd and lascivious sex acts, exhibition on a child and interference with custody, per police. Per online court records, she has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While appearing before a judge on Monday, Duarte said she was a “psychologist” and claimed, “I will lose my license and my life. I need help. I’ve never even touched that girl or kissed her,” CBS Miami reported.

Mojica has been charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery/sex acts and interference with custody. He was arrested on Aug. 20, and has not yet entered a plea.

Mejia, meanwhile, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

The National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline — 800.656.HOPE (4673) — provides free, 24/7 support for those in need.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

via: TooFab