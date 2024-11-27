Say What Now? Florida Mom withheld Daughter’s Insulin, Ignored Screams for Days Before Drowning Her

BY: Walker Published 12 hours ago

A Florida mother is accused of withholding her 14-year-old daughter’s insulin, making her “bedridden,” before ignoring her cries for help and, ultimately, killing her.

Kelsey Glover, 35, is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bail after being charged with the premeditated murder of her daughter Giselle. As Law&Crime previously reported, Glover was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery after allegedly attacking her roommate.

New details from Glover’s arrest warrant revealed more of what happened to her daughter on the day she died.

Advertisement

The warrant containing the murder charge cited sworn testimony by Glover’s roommate, who revealed that Giselle had been living with Type 1 diabetes and received her medication through an insulin pump. According to the roommate, Glover took her daughter off the pump on Nov. 18, after which Giselle “became sick, vomiting, and eventually bedridden.” The statement added that during the days that followed, Glover kept her daughter “in the master bedroom with music playing to drown out her screams for help.”

On Nov. 20, the roommate stated that around 8 a.m., Glover asked her to help her bathe Giselle. After the roommate carried Giselle into the bathroom and placed her in the tub, Glover reportedly “started to submerge [her] head underneath the bath water,” which prompted the alleged fight between Glover and her roommate.

As the roommate tried to save Giselle’s life, Glover apparently left to find the hammer she allegedly threatened to kill her with. She barricaded herself in the bathroom with Giselle while she called 911.

Previous filings stated that when police arrived at the scene, they observed “several holes in the door that were consistent with the hammer striking the door.”

Advertisement

via: Law&Crime