Say What Now? After Fight with Wife, Man Shoots Her Daughter and Kills Son-In-Law to ‘Hurt’ Her

A father is dead, his wife shot, and her own stepfather is the one who did it … this according to police in Panama City, Florida.

Police say that Newell Mock, 67, engaged in a domestic dispute in Gulf County. In reaction to the dispute, Mock armed himself with a handgun, resulting in his wife, Rhonda Mock, 65, leaving the home in fear.

Mock went to his daughter-in-law’s home in SweetBay in Bay County. The daughter, Jessica Johns, and her husband, Joshua Johns, were inside the house with their two children when Newell Mock arrived and forcefully entered the home.

“His anger was really directed at his wife, but when he couldn’t expel that anger towards her, he decided to hurt her family, in order to hurt her,” said Mark Smith, Chief of the Panama City Police Department.

Newell Mock shot them both several times.

Police said shortly before midnight on Friday, they received multiple phone calls reporting shots fired.

Officers arrived approximately two and a half minutes after being dispatched. Mock was armed and sitting on the front porch, according to PCPD.

“This was a targeted attack by Newell Mock,” Smith said.

Officers say they attempted to de-escalate Mock, but he refused to comply and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he did not threaten the officers, and the officers did not discharge their weapons.

PCPD says that when officers entered the home, they found 40-year-old Joshua Johns dead and 40-year-old Jessica Johns critically injured.

Officers provided life-saving care for Jessica Johns, who was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Additional officers in the residence cleared the scene and found the two children upstairs unharmed.

“We located five-year-old and seven-year-old children that were still asleep upstairs in their beds. Officers remained with them until the arrival of our volunteer chaplain,” said Smith.

Officers and the chaplain remained with the children until other family members could be located and brought to the residence to care for them.

Jessica Johns’ sister, Molly Vise, set up a GoFundMe page to support the family.

