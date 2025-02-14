Say What Now? Family Spots Missing Florida Woman In Viral Video of Her Giving Birth on New York Subway

BY: LBS STAFF Published 34 seconds ago

A few months pregnant and diagnosed with schizophrenia, the woman disappeared in late 2024. Her mother and sister were shocked to see a TikTok video where she appeared giving birth on Wednesday aboard a subway train in NYC.

A family who reported a Florida woman missing back in September 2024 is breathing a sigh of relief — after she was spotted in a viral TikTok video this week, giving birth on a New York subway!

Police in Hallandale Beach issued a Endangered Missing Person’s bulletin for Jenny Saint Pierre, 25, late last year. At the time, her family said she’s schizophrenic and was about five to six months pregnant. They last saw her in July, while the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly said he hadn’t seen her since a “disagreement” on August 5.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, however, Saint Pierre popped up on social media — after someone on the subway in NYC posted video to TikTok of a woman, later identified as the missing Floridian, giving birth aboard a train car.

“Only in NYC! ?????” the original poster captioned the video. “POV: You’re headed to work and you witness someone giving birth on the train.”

The video shows someone holding a wrapped up baby, moments after being born. In the background, a pink bag can be spotted — a bag her family recognized, along with Saint Pierre’s voice.

“Oh, my God, look at her little face!” Jenny’s sister Stephania Saint Pierre said to the New York Times after being shown the video. “Oh, my God, I am going to cry! That’s my first niece!”

Advertisement

Her mother, meanwhile, said she couldn’t stop rewatching the footage.

“I’ve been thinking about my daughter every day, praying every day that she’s OK, that her baby is OK. I’m going to sleep good tonight,” she told the Times, adding that Jenny could return home anytime. “We will always be there for her, and for her baby.”

Law enforcement officials also confirmed Saint Pierre is the woman in the footage, with police saying mother and newborn daughter are in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

At the time of her disappearance, Stepahnia said it was “unusual” for her sister to go radio silent.

Advertisement

“I was just talking to her about this being her first child,” she told CBS News at the time. “Possibly a baby shower and all of these things that were getting ready to be planned and then all of a sudden, she just disappears. No one hears from her. Nothing.”

“Something’s not right,” she added at the time.

via; TooFab