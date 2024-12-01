Say What Now? Elderly Man Fatally Shot by Neighbor Over Loud Music Complaint on Thanksgiving Day

BY: Walker Published 15 mins ago

An elderly man in Florida was killed after an alleged dispute over music with a neighbor on Thanksgiving Day.

Hureleyon McLean, 72, was gunned down just after 3:30 p.m. in the Somerset Drive apartments in Lauderdale Lakes on Thursday, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

McLean had gone down to talk with the suspected shooter, who lives in the unit below his apartment, after the man reportedly complained about the grandfather’s music being too loud.

Advertisement

Police said an altercation broke out and the unnamed suspect pulled out a gun and fired the fatal round.

“He was playing his music, and the guy said he was playing it too loud,” McLean’s wife, Rose told NBC South Florida. “So my husband, he went down to him.”

The grieving wife said she was unaware her husband had gone downstairs but knew something was wrong when she heard a single gunshot.

“I heard the gunshot, ‘boom,’ and I just fly to the door. I see my husband lying face down in the blood,” she told WSVN.

Advertisement

Rose McLean claimed the alleged killer didn’t show remorse for the shooting and threatened her life if she didn’t stop talking.

“He wasn’t sorry. He was just standing, looking at me with his gun in his hand the same way,” she told the outlet. “And I go up to him and say, ‘Why did you shoot my husband? Why?’ And he said to me, ‘If I didn’t shut my mouth, he would shoot me, too.’”

McLean, a private bus driver, was a father of two sons and a grandfather.

“Anywhere he is, I’m always with him. We’re like a team together. For him to be taken away like this, trust me, it’s very hard,” said Rose.

Advertisement

McLean’s pastor, Tracy McCloud led a prayer circle with the victim’s family and friends outside the apartment as they waited for police to update them on what led up to the shooting.

“It’s crazy how mankind has gotten to a place where we don’t honor life like we should honor,” McCloud, told the outlet. “Who would have thought something tragic like this would happen?”

Lauderdale Lakes is located 32 miles north of downtown Miami.

The suspected shooter remained at the scene and was cooperative when he was detained and interviewed by police.

Advertisement

He claimed self-defense in the shooting, police said.

Officials said the case will be handed over to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office after the investigation to determine if charges would be filed.

via: NY Post

Advertisement