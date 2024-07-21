Say What Now? Eddie Murphy Reportedly ‘Kept on Tight Leash’ by New Wife as She Keeps Him on ‘Chore Duty’ | www.lovebscott.com

Eddie Murphy and his new wife Paige Butcher have already sparked new speculation.

Eddie Murphy’s soon-to-be wife, Paige Butcher, doesn’t let him get away with anything — and sources reveal their household is all the happier because of it, even if his shell-shocked pals snicker behind their macho buddy’s back he has turned into a henpecked pushover right before their eyes!

RadarOnline.com can reveal an insider said: “Paige is calling the shots and Eddie doesn’t seem to mind at all, he lets her rule.”

“They’re not officially married, but they may as well be because his slogan these days is ‘a happy wife, a happy life,’ which seems to be working for him — even if it’s not exactly the Eddie his friends once knew!”

The Beverly Hills Cop actor, 63, has been engaged to the 44-year-old Aussie model since 2018 and shares kids Izzy, 8, and Max, 5, with her.

The fertile funnyman is also dad to Eric, 35, with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely; Christian, 33, with former galpal Tamara Hood; Bria, 34, Myles, 31, Shayne, 29, Zola, 23, and Bella, 22, with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell; and daughter Angel, 17, with onetime Spice Girl squeeze Mel B.

Paige has managed to keep the Shrek actor’s success in line for over a decade. Allegedly, Paige’s no-nonsense attitude is what has Eddie “hooked!”

“He can be very high-maintenance, and she puts up with it to a point, but she also doesn’t let him skate by without pulling his weight,” the insider revealed. “She even has him help with household chores, which he does with a smile.

“And she doesn’t let him slink off to hide behind a computer when they’re all clamoring for family time!”

With a massive net worth of $200 million, the Saturday Night Live alum has no problem covering all the bills, and then some.

Insiders revealed: “He pays for everything, and he’s happy to. Nobody ever thought they’d see Eddie be a yes-man, but it’s happened!”

The Nutty Professor actor reveals he and Paige enjoy being couch potatoes and channel surf together every night.

Eddie told outlets: “We watch all those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff.”

The source clarified: “The kids may run amok, but Eddie’s been well trained. He has settled into domestic life quite pleasantly and wouldn’t dream of changing a thing.”

“It’s a head-scratcher for his pals — but if Eddie’s happy, they’re happy too!”

via: RadarOnline.com