Say What Now? Dubai Princess Appears to Announce Divorce from Royal Husband on Instagram | www.lovebscott.com

The daughter of the UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler appeared to imply her spouse was “preoccupied with other company” in her communication.

Shaikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, princess of Dubai, seemingly announced her divorce from husband Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum on Wednesday, July 17.

The daughter of Dubai ruler and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum took to Instagram this week to share what appeared to be a public statement announcing their split.

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” the 30-year-old royal began.

She added, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife.”

The princess appeared to be using the “triple talaq,” or the practice of an “instant divorce.” The controversial method allows a husband to divorce by repeating “talaq” (which translates to “release”) three times.

The two royals tied the knot in June 2023 and soon followed with a pregnancy announcement in October that same year. Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana welcomed their daughter — named after her mother — in May 2024, two months prior to the divorce announcement.

Since the announcement, the princess has removed photos with Mana from her profile and the pair appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram. He also has no photos of her on his page, but has not said anything about a split.

Though some have speculated the princess was hacked, the post has been live for two days now. Requests for comment from Mahra, Mana and and UAE government by multiple news agencies have gone unanswered.

Alongside her royal duties, the princess is also a businesswoman and philanthropist, while also maintaining an online presence. She has more than half a million followers on Instagram, many of whom praised her post.

“I find it empowering when a woman recognizes her worth and confidently stands her ground,” read the top comment. Another fan wrote, “Path breaking and truly liberating for all the women out there who feel side lined or not given priority… this is a strong message. All the very best Princess.”

“Your happiness is not negotiable ????????????,” read another.

Mona Kattan, founder of the popular Kayali fragrances, commented “You deserve the best darling! ??? What’s ahead is most definitely better than what’s behind you???”

Fellow Dubai influencer Adnan Zafar, better known as “Ken Doll,” wrote “Setting up the example to stand for right ?? more power to you ??.”

via: TooFab