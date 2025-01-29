Say What Now? Detroit Rapper Sues Lyft After Driver Allegedly Told Her She Wouldn’t ‘Fit’ in Car Because of Her Weight

BY: Walker Published 26 minutes ago

At least one Lyft driver’s got a limit to how much his vehicle will lift … according to a Detroit woman who claims a driver refused her a ride due to her weight, and now she’s taking the company to court.

Dajua Blanding sued the rideshare company and the driver, identified as John Doe, in Michigan’s Circuit Court for Wayne County on Monday, Jan. 27.

Blanding, whose stage name is Dank Demoss, alleged that on Jan. 18, she “paid” Lyft for transportation from her home to her cousin’s house for a football game watch party. Doe arrived at Blanding’s home around 10 to 15 minutes later. When she tried to get inside Doe’s vehicle, he allegedly “refused,” to let her in, court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, Jan. 28, allege.

“Specifically, as Plaintiff walked towards the vehicle, Defendant John Doe locked the doors to his vehicle and attempted to drive away,” the lawsuit alleges, adding that Blanding was “shocked.”

Blanding then asked Doe why he tried to leave. He allegedly told her he wouldn’t allow her in his vehicle because she was “too big.” He then allegedly informed her he was canceling her ride.

The filing alleges that Doe told Blanding “she was too big to fit in the back seat,” and “his tires were not capable of supporting Plaintiff’s weight.” Blanding responded and told Doe there was enough room for her to fit in the back seat “and she did not require a bigger car.”

Doe allegedly told Blanding that he “had this problem in the past,” adding that “overweight individuals must order Lyft XLs.” Lyft XLs are larger vehicles that can fit up to six passengers and cost more than standard rides, per its website.

Doe canceled Blanding’s ride and left, the lawsuit alleges. Blanding “was unable to attend her cousin’s party.”

She is accusing Lyft and Doe of allegedly subjecting her to a hostile environment and disparate treatment.

Her attorney John Marko tells PEOPLE, “Under the law, refusing someone transportation due to their weight is no different than refusing someone transportation based on their race or religion. Discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated in our society.”

“Refusing someone transportation based on their weight is not only illegal, but dangerous.” attorney Zach Runyan added. “Imagine the consequences if Ms. Blanding were unable to seek shelter after the driver left her stranded. This could have ended even worse than it did.”

Blanding is suing for damages such as stress, humiliation, embarrassment, outrage, mental anguish, fear and mortification, as well as emotional, economic and non-economic damages. She is also asking for attorney fees and costs.

“Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness,” a spokesperson for the rideshare company says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.”

via: People

