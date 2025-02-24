Say What Now? Delta Flight Returns to Atlanta After Possible Smoke Reported in Flightdeck

BY: Walker Published 21 hours ago

A Delta flight returned to Atlanta on Monday after the crew observed a “haze” in the aircraft shortly after takeoff, the airline said in a statement.

Delta Flight 876 was en route from Atlanta to Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday morning when “haze inside the aircraft was observed,” a Delta spokesperson said. The FAA said “the crew reported possible smoke in the flightdeck.”

The Boeing 717 aircraft — which had 94 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants on board — returned to Atlanta and landed safely, according to Delta and the FAA.

Atlanta Fire Rescue helped passengers deplane, according to the airport.

“There is a moderate impact to operations at this time,” according to the airport.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience,” a Delta spokesperson said.

The FAA will investigate.

via: ABC 7

There have been two other recent incidents involving Delta flights.

On Saturday night, Delta Flight DL43 departed Los Angeles bound for Sydney, Australia.

Smoke was detected in the galley of the Airbus A350-900, forcing the flight to return to the airport. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to an arrival gate. There were 162 passengers on the flight.

Additionally, a Delta flight operated by Endeavor Air crashed and landed upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport last week after departing from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

No fatalities were reported, but more than 20 people were injured, including three critically injured passengers.

A Delta spokesperson explained the actions taken on Monday morning’s Flight 876:

“The flight crew followed procedures to return to Atlanta when a haze inside the aircraft was observed after departure. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience.”

The FAA sent the following to FOX 5 Atlanta:

Delta Air Lines Flight 876 returned safely to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 9 a.m. local time on Monday, February 24, after the crew reported possible smoke in the flightdeck. The Boeing 717-200 was headed to Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina. The FAA will investigate.

via: FOX5 Atlanta

