Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Delta Air Lines Flight from Minneapolis Has ‘Incident’ Upon Arrival at Toronto Airport, 8 Injured

BY: Walker

Published 23 seconds ago

A Delta Air Lines regional jet appears to have crashed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The Delta flight went belly-up after crashing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

Emergency crews confirmed they were responding to an “incident” at the airport and that all passengers and crew members had been accounted for.

Advertisement

Delta Flight 4819, which took off from Minneapolis about 11:47 a.m., appears flipped on its back on a snowy runway, according to photos and video posted online.

At least eight people have been reported injured so far, according to CP24, but the severity of their injuries could not be immediately confirmed.

The plane is a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, according to flight records.

The crash followed a weekend winter storm in the area which dumped nearly nine inches of snow on the airport, forcing crews to work overnight Sunday to clear key runways.

Advertisement

It’s the first major incident involving a commercial passenger jet since the Jan. 29 crash of an Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines flight 5342 at Ronald Reagan National Airport, in which 67 passengers and crew were killed.

via: NY Post

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Who Dismembered Roommate Whose Torso Was Found In Suitcase Said He Had ‘Insane Urge to Kill’

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man ‘Very Angry’ from Fortnite Fight Went Out to ‘Calm Down’ and Instead Killed Random Girl, 11

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Family Spots Missing Florida Woman In Viral Video of Her Giving Birth on New York Subway

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Wyoming Mother Tells 911 Operator Her Four Daughters Were Shot, Before Turning Gun on Herself:

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Miles Teller Discusses Michael Jackson Biopic, Calls Out ‘Pervert’ Andy Cohen for Checking Out His Crotch [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Sam Asghari Talks Britney Spears Divorce, Confirms He Signed NDA [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman Sentenced After Remains of Niece, Nephew Found in Trunk During Traffic Stop [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Woman’s Death Initially Deemed Overdose; Now, Her Boyfriend and Sister Are Charged with Murder

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas Denies Sending Gorilla Emoji at Big Brother Winner Taylor Hale

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Armie Hammer Admits Taking ‘a Bite Out of’ an Animal’s Heart — But Denies Cannibalism Allegations

By: Walker