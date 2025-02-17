Say What Now? Delta Air Lines Flight from Minneapolis Has ‘Incident’ Upon Arrival at Toronto Airport, 8 Injured

BY: Walker Published 23 seconds ago

A Delta Air Lines regional jet appears to have crashed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

The Delta flight went belly-up after crashing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday.

Emergency crews confirmed they were responding to an “incident” at the airport and that all passengers and crew members had been accounted for.

Advertisement

Delta Flight 4819, which took off from Minneapolis about 11:47 a.m., appears flipped on its back on a snowy runway, according to photos and video posted online.

At least eight people have been reported injured so far, according to CP24, but the severity of their injuries could not be immediately confirmed.

The plane is a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, according to flight records.

The crash followed a weekend winter storm in the area which dumped nearly nine inches of snow on the airport, forcing crews to work overnight Sunday to clear key runways.

Advertisement

It’s the first major incident involving a commercial passenger jet since the Jan. 29 crash of an Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines flight 5342 at Ronald Reagan National Airport, in which 67 passengers and crew were killed.

via: NY Post

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Advertisement

At least 8 people injured in plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada. All passengers and crews accounted for after plane Crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport, according to the airport.

Apparent video shows the Delta Airlines plane upside down. pic.twitter.com/RLA69P3Ahh — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) February 17, 2025

Crews responding to plane crash at Toronto Pearson, police say. Initial reports indicate that a Delta Airlines CRJ-900, operating as Delta Flight 4819 from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ), was involved in the incident.https://t.co/qGMdUEvD7X pic.twitter.com/4ie8my5n01 — News Channel3 Now (@newschannel3now) February 17, 2025

Delta flight carrying around 80 passengers crash lands at Toronto Pearson Airport. No casualties reported at this time.

pic.twitter.com/JRIb7wkmJ8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2025