Say What Now? Dad Left Daughter Who 'Cannot Be Trusted' Tied to Tree for Days with 'Hole In Her Leg' | www.lovebscott.com

Authorities said: “He stated this was the only option to keep her restrained because he did not know what else to do to help her.”

An Oklahoma couple is behind bars after the man’s daughter was allegedly found tied to a tree near a chicken coop — with a witness saying she’d been there for days.

The startling discovery was made on Sunday morning, as deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a child abuse call.

According to Law&Crime, citing a probable cause arrest affidavit, someone called police saying a 15-year-old girl was tied up in the backyard and had “a hole in her leg and lesions on her arms”; per the caller, the girl had been there for three days and they were sneaking the teen food.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen sitting on a piece of carpet by a chicken coop … with a “ratchet-style tie down strap around her” and a bandage below her knee.

Authorities say the girl, her father and his girlfriend were visiting from Texas. A woman the girl identified as her grandmother said she was “too afraid” of the girl’s father, 40-year-old Johnny James, to do anything about the alleged mistreatment of the teen — before James himself returned home.

Speaking with authorities, he allegedly said the girl was tied up because “she cannot be trusted and likes to lie.”

“Johnny explained the times she is left outside was to go to the store or church this morning due to her peeing and pooping on herself and not wanting it inside so they sat her outside that way there is no mess” said the affidavit. “When Johnny was asked, he stated this was the only option to keep her restrained because he did not know what else to do to help her.”

James allegedly claimed she was only tied up for about an hour while he was gone and said he’d only done so on two different occasions. After speaking with authorities, he also allegedly said he “sees now he will need to figure out another solution.”

Clark, meanwhile, reportedly said she “did not know anything took place” and was so “frazzled” when they left for church that morning, she didn’t see the girl outside.

Both James and Clark were arrested; James was charged with aggravated child abuse, while Clark was charged with enabling child neglect. Both are being held on $500,000 bail.

The teen was treated for her injuries at a local hospital and has been taken in by child services. Other children found in the home were also placed in DHS Child Welfare custody.

