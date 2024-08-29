Say What Now? How Couple 'Getting Busy' In Car Wound Up Underwater In Philadelphia | www.lovebscott.com

“Enjoying each other’s company” when the incident occurred, per police.

A couple in Philadelphia wound up in the Schuylkill River while hooking up in a car.

Early Wednesday morning, police responded to quite the interesting call — after an SUV had to be pulled from the waters near the Columbia Bridge around 4:45 AM.

According to police quotes from FOX 29, CBS News Philadelphia and NBC 10, two people were “engaged in sexual activity,” “enjoying each other’s company” and “getting busy” in the backseat of the vehicle while it was parked by the riverside.

At one point, per cops, the woman accidentally disengaged the vehicle from park, causing it to roll into the water — with both of them in it.

Both parties were able to get out of the SUV and swim to shore; neither of them required medical treatment.

When authorities and media arrived at the scene, the vehicle’s glowing headlights could be seen under the water. Crews reportedly began pulling it out the water around 8:30 AM, before it was fully removed from the river around 9AM.

This is the second time a car has been found in the same river this month. Another vehicle was located in the waters on August 16; no driver or passengers were located.

via: TooFab