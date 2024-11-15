Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Commercial Plane Had ‘Near Miss’ with UFO Near NY According to Pentagon Report

BY: Walker

Published 12 hours ago

The Pentagon’s latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new instances of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena — including a recent near miss involving a commercial plane and a mysterious “object” near New York.

The eyebrow-raising case, which was among 757 instances explored in the report, took place in the past year off the coast of New York state. Per the annual report, an airline crew flagged a “near miss with a ‘cylindrical object’ while over the Atlantic Ocean” to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Though it’s unclear when exactly the instance took place, or which airline was involved, the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office is investigating the matter … as there may have been a “flight safety issue” during the unexplained encounter.

Advertisement

Yet, this isn’t proof one way or the other regarding the possibility of extraterrestrial life … since investigators have explained away hundreds of other cases — with the alleged UFOs later being labeled everyday objects, like drones, birds, satellites and balloons.

In fact, the report even shared that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system was a repeated cause for people believing they spotted a UFO.

The paper also explained many of the unresolved cases were due to a lack of evidence.

The report added … “It is important to underscore that, to date, AARO has discovered no evidence of extraterrestrial beings, activity, or technology.”

Advertisement

Still, all eyes were on Capitol Hill this week, as Congress heard various testimonies regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena or UAPs … the new, preferred term for a UFO.

via: TMZ

Click here to view the annual report.

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Man Found Dead In Planet Fitness Tanning Bed Three Days After Entering Gym

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? 14-Year-Old Florida Teen Pleads Guilty to ‘Unimaginable’ Beating, Sexual Assault of 91-Year-Old Woman

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Bride ‘Stood Up’ by Friends & Family In Viral TikTok of ‘Empty’ Wedding Hits Back at Speculation She’s ‘Horrible Person’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Vogue Model Arrested for Shockingly Violent Murder of Man Found with Knife ‘Still Lodged in His Chest’

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Spirit Airlines Flight Forced to Divert After Being Shot at While Trying to Land in Haiti

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Mattel’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Dolls Mistakenly List Porn Site on Packaging, Company Apologizes

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Police Detail Alleged Abuse of Special Needs Students Involving Hot Sauce and Takis

By: Walker
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Couple Murdered Each Other While 11-Year-Old Child Played Video Games in Next Room

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? TikTok Star Marries Boyfriend Who Got Concussion and Forgot They Broke Up [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Journalist Martha Stewart Said Was ‘Dead Now, Thank Goodness’ Hits Back: ‘I’m Alive, Bitch!’

By: LBS STAFF