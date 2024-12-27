Say What Now? Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee Behind Counter Over Order — Then Allegedly Threatened to ‘Stab’ Him in Online Rant

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

A Chipotle customer smashed an employee in the face with a burrito bowl after she didn’t get a refund for her Uber Eats order — and the food fight was partially caught on video.

Footage posted to X captured the woman carrying an empty bowl as she pushed workers aside behind the counter at the fast-casual restaurant in Brentwood, Washington, DC, on Saturday.

The disgruntled customer briefly shakes them off and piles food into the bowl.

The altercation escalated when employee Roberto Hernandez tried to snag the mountain of food from her hand.

Hernandez reaches to grab the bowl from her, but she slightly pulls it away and slaps him in the face, causing food to fly up around the workstation.

Hernandez said he was left shaken after belligerently being assaulted at his job — and that the video, which has been viewed at least eight million times — is “triggering” for him to watch.

Hernandez told WUSA9 that the enraged customer was upset that her Uber Eats order was wrong. Her burrito bowl didn’t have double the meat she claimed she ordered, and she wanted a refund, according to the employee.

However, Hernandez said that he and his manager tried telling her they couldn’t give her a refund and she would need to contact Uber if she wanted her money back.

Hernandez also told the outlet he had checked the receipt for the order, which showed she had not ordered double meat.

As she continued to get upset about the situation, the Chipotle worker said she went behind the counter, took matters into her own hands, and started dishing out a new order.

Hernandez said he was attacked when he tried to stop the suspect.

“I was mad, upset. But I’m a man you know I can’t hit a female,” Hernandez said. “So I walked away.”

The violent customer then allegedly went online and threatened the staff after the attack.

“Yesterday, she was saying, ‘I’m going to come back and stab them and take their life,’” he told the outlet.

“I was scared. She was scaring my co-workers too.”

The unidentified customer also spoke with WUSA9, claiming the employees refused to make her a new bowl or refund her.

She claims that the workers put their hands on her first and that she only “threw” the bowl at the worker.

“I wasn’t aggressive toward them until I got assaulted. The video was cut short,” she told the outlet.

Chipotle filed a police report over the alleged assault while the woman intends to sue the fast-food chain.

via: NY Post