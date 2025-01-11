Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? Brooke Shields Reveals Doctor Performed Vaginal Rejuvenation Surgery on Her Without Consent

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 11 hours ago

“It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind,” Brooke Shields details the violating procedure.

Brooke Shields is opening up about a traumatic procedure she suffered at the hands of a medical professional.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the model-actress detailed a story shared in her in her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, in which she revealed she underwent an unwanted (and unneeded) vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

In the conversation with the outlet, Shields, now 59, said it all went down in her 40s, when her gynecologist questioned Shields about the length of her labia and if it had ever caused discomfort. After determining that it had, the doctor told Shields a surgical reduction was possible.

“Of course, it’s not covered by insurance because it’s considered cosmetic, which is very interesting. The last time I did check, I did not want to be a porn star,” Shields quipped to Us, sharing that she had “heard about porn stars doing this” for aesthetic reasons.

Shields decided to go through with the procedure, but was met with a shocking discovery during a a post-op checkup with her male Beverly Hills plastic surgeon.

“He informed me that he threw in a little bonus,” Shields told Us, explaining that aside from her reduction — which was the procedure she had consented to — she received a rejuvenation, or vaginal tightening procedure.

“It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind,” Shields recalled.

Remembering the doctor being “legitimately proudly” about his work, Shields said he casually explained to her that he “threw in a little twofer.”

Telling Us she was “dumbfounded” by his revelation, Shields was taken aback.

“Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there,” Shields said, noting that both she and her gynecologist were enraged.

While she’s opening up about the traumatic experience now, Shields said she did not want or need this “irreversible” procedure, and didn’t want to talk about it after it happened either.

Feeling both “shame” and “anger,” Shields said she even kept it a secret from her husband, Chris Henchy, for “the longest time.”

Shields opted against taken any action following the incident, legal or otherwise. “I thought, I don’t want anybody else telling me what I have to do,” she added.

While in her book, Shields apologizes to readers who may find this story “TMI,” she’s hopeful that by sharing this intimate information, the world can begin to change the way women’s health is talked about.

“I’d be lying if I said I’m not embarrassed to share this very intimate information,” she wrote. “But, if we are to change the way we approach and talk about women’s health, then we need to bring up the uncomfortable but very real issues. Shame is no longer an option.”

via: TooFab

