Say What Now? Brazilian Mom Came to Michigan to Visit Friends, Ended Up Mutilated on Roadside | www.lovebscott.com

A Michigan man is facing charges after a Brazilian mother who was vacationing in the state was found dead on the side of the road.

via People:

On July 12, Fareed George Hajjar, 57, was charged with two counts of dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation and concealing the death of an individual in connection with the death of 42-year-old Suzan Barbosa-Ferreira, the Dearborn Police Department said in a press release.

He’s being held on a $2 million bond and is expected back in court on July 25, according to police. It’s unclear if Hajjar has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Pedestrians discovered the Brazil native’s body on June 30 along a gravel road in Northfield Township, Washtenaw County, police said. Further details about the condition of Barbosa-Ferreira’s body have not been released by authorities.

Relatives told Fox 2 Detroit that Barbosa-Ferreira, a mother of two, had been vacationing in the area to visit friends. However, they claimed her location became unclear when she suddenly stopped communicating with them and missed her flight to North Carolina, according to the outlet.

“She stopped communication, we didn’t hear from her anymore, and we thought ‘that’s not usual, something is wrong’,” the victim’s sister, Renata Santana, told Fox 2 Detroit.

Police said in the release that investigators were able to trace Barbosa-Ferreira’s last known location to a home in Dearborn, Mich. Authorities did not confirm whether the home was Hajjar’s, but did say he is a resident of Dearborn.

“Our officers worked around the clock with Northfield Township to identify, develop a person of interest, and gather sufficient evidence to present the case to the prosecutor’s office. While we have obtained some charges in this case, this continues to be an ongoing and very active investigation,” Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale said in the release.

McHale also urged the public to come forward with information so “we can learn more about this tragic incident and deliver further justice and closure to the victim’s loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Santana has created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to bring her sister’s body back home to Brazil so their family could say their “last goodbyes.”

“Suzan is from Brazil and was in [the] Usa as a tourist, and was just a few days away from coming to the UK to visit me, when her life was abruptly taken from us,” she wrote on the fundraising page.

