Say What Now? Big & Rich’s John Rich Blasts Beyoncé’s Country Album Win at the Grammys

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 minutes ago

“Lainey Wilson > Beyonce,” was just one of the posts he shared to social media after Cowboy Carter won Best Country Album — before adding, “Last night, the Grammys outed themselves in a big way.”

Big & Rich’s John Rich took to social media as the 2025 Grammy Awards were airing to blast the show for giving the Best Country Album to Beyoncé Knowles over Lainey Wilson.

Knowles picked up the Best Country Album trophy for Cowboy Carter, beating out the likes of Wilson, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton — with Bey looking genuinely shocked as her name was called in the category. She went on to also win Album of the Year — her first win ever in that category, too — as well as Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus.

Advertisement

After Beyoncé picked up her award, Rich went to X to criticize her win.

“Beyoncé wins ‘Best Country Album’ at The Grammys??Way to go??,” he began, before a fan responded, “Of course, the Grammys had to push their agenda instead of actually honoring real country artists. Total joke!”

To that, Rich replied, “?show”

When someone asked him how voting works, with the fan saying “There’s NO WAY her album was better than Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind, I don’t get it,” Rich then claimed “Record labels making deals on the votes.”

Advertisement

He followed that up with more bold claims, saying, “Folks are asking me ‘how do music award shows work?’ Labels/publishers all have blocks of votes. They make deals with each other ‘you vote for mine, we’ll vote for yours’ type thing. It has ZERO to do with who made the best music, thus, Beyonce with ‘Country album of the year.’ Nice, right?”

“The same thing is true with the CMA’s, ACM’s, Billboard, etc…all work exactly the same. Last night, the Grammy’s outed themselves in a big way,” he added — though it should be noted Knowles was completely snubbed by the CMAs.

His final tweet on the subject read, “.@laineywilson > @Beyonce” — a sentiment shared by many on Wilson’s Instagram comments as well, though she hasn’t said anything about her loss. Both Wilson and Musgraves were seen standing and clapping for Knowles as she walked to the stage.

“I think sometimes I think genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists,” Beyoncé, meanwhile, said during her acceptance speech last night. “I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about. To stay persistent.”

Advertisement

Many fans were also thrilled to see her win, as she instantly became a meme thanks to her surprised reaction to her name being called.

via: TooFab