Say What Now? Bethenny Frankel Fiercely Defends Lauren Sánchez’s Viral Inauguration Outfit [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

“So guess what? She was tits up with him on the boat and she was tits up at the inauguration and you don’t think it’s appropriate and nobody cares, she does what she wants,” Frankel said.

Lauren Sánchez can say she has a real friend in Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to TikTok to defend Sánchez’s viral inauguration outfit — in a video titled, “Stop dragging Lauren Sanchez” and captioned, “It’s too much.”

“Why can’t Lauren Sánchez show a little cleavage at the inauguration?” the 54-year-old said.

Sánchez — who is engaged to Amazon creator Jeff Bezos — made headlines after she wore a white blazer over a white lace bustier.

“We can’t live in a world where we pretend we’re gonna let everybody be who they want but then not,” the former reality star added. “Wear what you want. Do what you want to do.”

Frankel went on to explain how she has known Sánchez for 25 years and insisted she has not changed.

“She’s the same way she was, she’s wearing what the f–k she wants wherever she wants ’cause she who makes the gold now, who makes the rules, THAT’S what I like,” Frankel said before adding that she would get dragged either way.

“She’s not coming in here performing and playing different roles, and being a chameleon, which you guys would drag. So guess what she was tits up with him on the boat and she was tits up at the inauguration and you don’t think its appropriate and nobody cares, she does what she wants.”

Elsewhere in the video she also joked at President Trump has “seen a boob or two in his day.”

“What does it matter? Who cares? She went to an event. She has boobs,” the 55-year-old reality star exclaimed.

“Not to mention that [her] fiancé is Jeff Bezos,” Frankel continued. “It feels like whoever makes the gold makes the rules. She could wear whatever she wants. She could wear a gorilla suit in there if she wants.”

She then went on to point out examples of other moments where breasts and chests were on display.

“Janet Jackson popped a tit at the Super Bowl, and we all survived,” she recalled. “Usher had no top on [during his Halftime Show].”

via: TooFab