Say What Now? 'Badly Decomposed Body' Found In Freezer, Texas Man 'Living' with Remains Arrested In 'Heartbreaking' Case | www.lovebscott.com

According to the authorities, following a welfare check and a conversation with an individual purporting to be the victim, the family members reviewed the footage and stated, “That voice on the Ring is not our dad.”

A welfare check on a Texas man in his 70s who hadn’t been heard from in months led to a grisly find and the arrest of the victim’s own son.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the home of an unidentified man last week after relatives asked them to conduct a welfare check. The family allegedly said they hadn’t heard from him for several months.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they spoke with someone over a Ring who claimed to be the man in question.

“The deputy got the sense it was not him,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a video shared to the department’s Facebook page. The video also included text saying, “deputies grew concerned as they noticed that the voice they heard did not match the description of an elderly man.”

When the deputy who made the visit got in touch with the family members who requested the welfare check later in the day, they were adamant “that voice on that Ring is not our father.” Per Salazar, the family was able to gain access to the home later and the suspect emerged.

When the victim’s relatives searched the home, “they found a refrigerator in the garage that, it appeared suspicious in nature. It appeared it had been chained shut or strapped shut with straps.” When a deputy helped the family open the fridge, they found remains inside.

“At this point it’s too early to tell if the victim was actually murdered,” said Salazar “But what we have is a badly decomposed body that’s been there for some time.”

“There’s some indicators the suspect had been living in the house with those remains,” he added.

48-year-old David Michael Gibson, the victim’s son, was arrested on a charge of tampering with a corpse and remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Per KENS, Salazar also said it’s possible the suspect was cashing checks in his father’s name — adding, “It’s a heartbreaking case.”

via: TooFab