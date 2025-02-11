Say What Now? Armie Hammer Admits Taking ‘a Bite Out of’ an Animal’s Heart — But Denies Cannibalism Allegations

BY: Walker Published 19 minutes ago

Armie Hammer is sharing the shocking details of how he ate an animal’s “warm” heart on a hunting trip.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Louis Theroux Podcast,” the “Call Me By Your Name” actor addressed the rumors that he had taken a bite out of an animal’s heart while “still warm.”

Hammer, 38, explained, “You take a bite out of the heart, and you’ve got all your buddies around you, they’re goading you on. It’s sort of like an almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time.

“Everyone that I know who went hunting for the first time had to do something similar.”

However, he clarified that he didn’t eat the heart and it was “not for the purpose of any cannibalism or any sexual gratification.”

Theroux then asked Hammer to comment on the cannibalism claims made by his exes, which he has already denied.

“You know what you have to do to actually be a cannibal? You have to actually eat human flesh. So, no,” he reiterated.

Hammer even pointed out that he has never done anything illegal — though he showed remorse for exhibiting poor behavior.

“I left a lot of people in that wake very angry at me for my behavior … a–hole behavior. There’s no way around that,” he said. “Does it make me a d–k? Absolutely. Like, I have no problem admitting that I was a d–k. That’s not illegal.”

Hammer’s career took a downward spiral in 2021 when ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova accused him of violently raping her during their four-year affair five years prior.

The actor vehemently denied the claim at the time and upon further investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the case was closed in May 2023 and he was not charged.

Cannibal rumors then surfaced in January 2021 when Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich exclusively told Page Six that he told her he wanted to “break [her] rib and barbecue and eat it.”

Hammer denied Vucekovich’s claim, saying on the “Painful Lessons” podcast in 2024, “People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them.

“They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.’ Like, what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre.”

Prior to the scandals, Hammer was already dealing with personal drama when his wife at the time, Elizabeth Chambers, filed for divorce in July 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

The now-exes, who settled their divorce in 2023, share daughter Harper Grace, 10, and son Ford, 8.

via: Page Six