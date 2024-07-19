Say What Now? ANTM's Adrianne Curry Reveals Beauty Trend That Made Her Leave Hollywood | www.lovebscott.com

Curry thought to herself, ‘Am I really willing to disfigure or harm myself for money?’ as she remembered the life-altering proposition that prompted her to leave Hollywood permanently.

Adrianne Curry is getting real about what made her ditch Hollywood for a quiet life in Montana.

In a new interview with People, the America’s Next Top Model winner said looking back, her time in the limelight was anything but glamorous, telling the outlet she felt “betrayed and lied to by the show.”

“They told us every day whoever was going to win was going to be a big Revlon model, and then they dubbed over voiceovers when it aired on TV because they never intended that,” she recalls. “They lied to us because none of us would’ve fought as hard as we did for some half-a– prize. We’d be like, that’s stupid.”

She continued, “That’s the industry. That is what it is. It is cutthroat. It is lying. It is predatory. “[America’s Next Top Model was] a polished jewel that prepared me for the awful truth that I couldn’t trust anybody, even people that I thought I could, and even knowing that I still got screwed over.”

While Curry continued to star in 2000s reality television shows like The Surreal Life and My Fair Brady, she said she’s happy she didn’t have the success she was once hoping for as a model.

“I’m grateful that things didn’t pan out the way they were supposed to because I don’t think I would be a very good person if I had found major success in modeling,” she explained. “I just don’t think my young brain would’ve been able to wrap itself around that in a good way.”

Following her time on the Tyra Banks-led competition series, Curry felt “very vindictive” and “hurt” after she didn’t receive her flowers after becoming the show’s first winner. It didn’t help that she said they were trying to stop her from other opportunities as well, i.e. her stint on The Surreal Life.

“It hurt my feelings that they were trying to throw a wrench into the cogs of my career. I was like, ‘Dude, you guys already f—ed me over, and now you’re trying to stop me from making some money?'” Curry recalled.

As for the moment she knew it was time to leave Hollywood behind, the former model said it came when she said she received an offer that would’ve changed her appearance.

“I felt that I was on a cusp,” she began. “I was 32 years old and I got offered a job for face fillers, and it was a huge payday with free face fillers and one up to my contract and all this stuff. And I remember sitting there, and that money was so good that I considered it. Then I thought, I am willing to deface, to mutilate myself for money?”

“I had to really start to question like, ‘Okay, where is this path going to take me if even for a second I considered injecting something in my face for a payday?'” Curry continued. “At 32 years old, you don’t need that.”

Then she met her now-husband, Matthew Rhode, a voice actor for movie trailers, and the pair bonded over the place they were in their careers and what they wanted for their future.

“We didn’t think we were going to survive if we stayed there. I saw a future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with my face full of filler and me clinging to youth that is gone,” Curry, who was previously married to The Brady Bunch’s Christopher Knight, quipped. “I just felt like there was something more out there than just relevancy and money, and I made that decision to leave. ”

She continued, “I found peace with the earth and myself, if that makes sense… So I left and I make a hell of a lot less money, but I feel like I have my dignity, my soul. I felt like from when I won Top Model to that point that a lot of me had been chipped away. And it’s like every year you chip another piece off and you’re like, ‘Well, I won’t miss this little piece,’ just to keep it going.”

Life is much slower these days, with Curry spending time with her animals, and her husband. Some of her favorite pastimes include snowshoeing and hiking.

“It’s like a complete reversal of where I used to be, and I feel richer than I ever was, and I have less than I ever did,” Curry shared. “I want to die and leave this earth with people saying good things about me in terms of who I was to them as opposed to accomplishments or how many Prada bags I have.”

