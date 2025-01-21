Say What Now? Anti-Defamation League Defends Elon Musk’s ‘Awkward Gesture’ After Critics Call It Nazi Salute [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 minutes ago

“This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge,” the ADL said in a statement to the public.

The Anti-Defamation League is defending Elon Musk’s “awkward hand gesture” at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Musk received incessant backlash from critics — including on X, the platform he owns — on Monday evening after he made the hand motion, which many referred to as a Nazi salute.

Advertisement

The ADL, however, shot down those suggestions and urged his critics to “take a breath.”

“This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety,” wrote the ADL in a statement.

“It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.”

The organization then continued: “In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.”

Advertisement

The Tesla mogul has since responded, posting on his social media site X: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

The 53-year-old’s enthusiastic moment quickly went viral online due to the gesture he made while thanking the crowd for their support.

“Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen,” he said.

He then placed his right hand to his chest over his heart and then forcefully thrust it out, fingers together and palm down, which many said closely resembled the “Sieg heil!” salute used at Nazi rallies to show support to Adolf Hitler.

Advertisement

While talking to the crowd, Musk added, “My heart goes out to you,” after doing the salute a second time. “It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you.”

This is not the first time Musk has lashed out after purportedly being accused of anti-Semitism. In 2023 he went after the ADL for attempting to “kill” the social media platform previously known as Twitter after his 2022 takeover.

“Since the acquisition, The @ADL has been trying to kill this platform by accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic,” he claimed. “To be super clear, I’m pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind.”

Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena. “Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just… pic.twitter.com/K8Fo0sdozL — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 20, 2025

Advertisement

via: TooFab