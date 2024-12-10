Say What Now? Alabama Man Claims He Shot Wife and 4 Kids Because ‘TV Told Him to Kill His Family’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

An Alabama father accused of killing his wife, their two children and two child relatives, allegedly claimed the TV made him do it, according to new testimony from investigators.

32-year-old Brandon Allan Kendrick II stands accused in the July 18 shooting deaths of his wife and four children – including two of his own – admitted the slayings to investigators shortly after the massacre.

“He said the TV told him to kill his family, and he said something about radio towers,’’ ALEA State Bureau of Investigation Agent Ivy Hornsby testified Thursday in a Bibb County courtroom.

The agent’s testimony came during a preliminary hearing for Kendrick, who is charged with five counts of capital murder.

The charges are four counts of capital murder of a child under the age of 14, and one count of capital murder in the slayings of two or more people in one act.

Killed were Brandon Kendrick’s wife of six years, 24-year-old Kelse Kendrick, and their two children Kaleb Kendrick, 6 and Kynli Kendrick, 2.

The other victims were the couple’s niece and nephew, Haley Daniels, 6, and Colton Daniels, who was killed days before his 9th birthday.

Kendrick, whose grandfather is the longtime pastor of Oasis of Praise church in Bessemer, has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Testimony revealed that all five victims had been shot in the head, and Hornsby would go on to explain where each victim was found. The chilling testimony brought tears from the family members.

Following the hearing, District Judge Marvin Wiggins forwarded the case to a Bibb County grand jury for indictment consideration.

Kendrick, shacked at the hands and feet, did not speak during the hearing. He appeared to be focused on the proceedings but occasionally glanced to his left where several rows of family members of the victims sat.

Kendrick’s mother and sister were in the courtroom but were sitting with the victims’ families. Several wept quietly throughout Hornsby’s testimony.

The shooting happened at the home of Pastor Kendrick. His grandson and family lived in the garage apartment on the West Blocton property.

The large, close-knit family earlier that day had gathered at the home of Bill Morrow, Kelse Kendrick’s grandfather, for a pool party to celebrate Colton.

Brandon Kendrick did not attend Colton’s party.

The plan, family has previously said, was for Kelse Kendrick and all four children to spend the night at Morrow’s home after the party.

Jessica Morrow, Haley and Colton’s mother, had surgery planned for the following day. Kelse Kendrick was keeping the children since Morrow had to be at the hospital early Friday morning.

Brandon Kendrick repeatedly called his wife, telling her to come home.

Ultimately, Kelse Kendrick agreed to return home. Morrow took Kelse Kendrick and the four children back to the garage apartment.

Hornsby testified that the 911 call reporting the mass shooting came in at 8:18 p.m. that Thursday. He said he arrived on the scene about 10:30 p.m. and described what he saw when he arrived.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies had set up a large perimeter and cordoned off the house.

The investigator said the first victim he encountered was Kelse Kendrick, who was dead inside an ambulance on the family’s property. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Hornsby said he then walked to the garage apartment, where he found Kaleb dead on the sidewalk. Kaleb had been shot in the head, specifically his right eye.

Next, he went into the apartment where he saw 8-year-old Colton on the floor between the front door and the television. Colton, too, was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Two-year-old Kynli was found between a bed and a couch. She had been shot twice in the head.

Haley had already been rushed to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. Hornsby said she either died en route or shortly after arrival.

Kendrick remains held without bond.

via: Alabama.com