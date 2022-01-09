Say What Now? 19-Year-Old Working at NYC Burger King Fatally Shot During Armed Robbery [Photo + Video]

Chilling surveillance footage shows a masked robber pointing his gun at workers Sunday in an East Harlem Burger King — where he killed a 19-year-old new cashier.

via: Complex

The teen, identified by police as Kristal Bayron-Nieves, was working as a cashier inside the restaurant located at 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. Around 12:50 a.m., the suspect entered the establishment, took out a gun, and demanded money before shooting Bayron-Nieves in her torso. The 19-year-old was taken to Metropolitan Hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.

The killer got away with just $100, according to authorities. “She didn’t deserve to be mowed down while working at a Burger King,” police told the New York Post.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect Sunday afternoon. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation into the killing is ongoing.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the team member involved in the tragic event that occurred at this location,” Burger King said in a statement. “As this remains an ongoing investigation, we’re not able to comment further or share additional details.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to share his thoughts on the fatal shooting. “A ninteen year old girl was shot and killed yesterday in East Harlem while doing her job,” he wrote. “Think about her family and what they’re going through today.”

Adams continued, “Guns are destroying lives in our city. This is personal to me. We’re building a team to end gun violence in our city.”

A nineteen year old girl was shot and killed yesterday in East Harlem while doing her job. Think about her family and what they’re going through today. Guns are destroying lives in our city. This is personal to me. We’re building a team to end gun violence in our city. pic.twitter.com/0ojfx1F1Dz — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2022

Police said the killer fled the scene after the slaying and is now being sought. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,500 reward for his capture, police said.

WARNING GRAPHIC: CCTV footage of fatal UES shooting of 19-year-old female Burger King employee, shot and killed while working her shift at the East Harlem restaurant on 154 E 116 Street just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/oVssR9tIMU — Freedomnews.tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) January 10, 2022