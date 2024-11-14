Home > SAY WHAT NOW?

Say What Now? 14-Year-Old Florida Teen Pleads Guilty to ‘Unimaginable’ Beating, Sexual Assault of 91-Year-Old Woman

BY: Walker

Published 10 hours ago

14-year-old Jesse Stone from Florida has entered a guilty plea in a disturbing case involving the alleged assault of a 91-year-old woman.

In June, Marion County deputies said the woman was awakened in her home around midnight, finding someone sneaking through her house.

Upon finding the person, she was reportedly beaten and sexually battered, Marion County sheriff’s officials said.

She was later taken to the hospital, where she told detectives that the suspect had “pounced” on her, punching her in the face, according to the sheriff’s office. An arrest affidavit shows the suspect fled after beating her.

Following an investigation, deputies announced roughly a week later that they arrested 14-year-old Stone.

“The victim later explained that the day before the incident, a neighborhood youth named ‘Randy John’ (later identified as defendant Jesse Stone) came over to her house and talked with her,” the affidavit reads. “She explained that it’s been a while since the defendant stopped by to talk with her, but when he was younger, he used to do it more often. She described the defendant as a ‘good’ boy but that she didn’t know anything about the other people he hangs out with.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Stone had approached detectives as they canvassed the area later that same day, telling them that a neighbor had “found something” on surveillance video that the neighbor wanted the detectives to see.

Upon reviewing the video, detectives discovered a “figure” — who appeared to look similar to Stone — jogging past the night prior, the affidavit states.

Stone initially denied that the figure was him, though DNA evidence indicated his involvement in the attack, officials said.

On June 13, detectives said they found Stone at North Marion High School, and he was taken in for questioning.

During the interview, Stone admitted to entering the woman’s home to watch pornography before going into her bedroom and attacking her, detectives explained.

The sheriff’s office announced that Stone was arrested and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. He faces charges of sexual battery and burglary.

“It came as a shock that any individual would commit such an act on a 91-year-old, but it is truly disturbing when we see the young age of the arrestee,” Sheriff Billy Woods said. “Although I firmly believe he should be held accountable for his crime, as a father, my compassion goes out to his family. Hopefully, his arrest will lead to getting him help that prevents any further such acts.”

via: Click Orlando

