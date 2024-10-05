Say What Now? 1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton Tries to Summon Dead Husband Caleb

BY: LBS STAFF Published 35 mins ago

Tammy says in the clip from Tuesday’s season premiere: “I want to thank him for what time we did have together and how great it was.”

Tammy Slaton is hoping to send a message to her late husband, Caleb Willingham.

In a look at Tuesday’s season premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, shared by PEOPLE, Tammy is sat at home with her sister Amy Slaton when she decides to try and summon her dead loved ones, including her husband, who died last year at the age of 40.

“When Caleb first passed away, I had all kinds of questions,” Tammy, 38, says in a confessional. “I had all kinds of things I wanted to say. I didn’t hate him, but I was really upset with him for dying on me and leaving me a widow. And now I’m like, I can’t be mad at him. It’s not his fault.”

“Right now, I want to thank him for what time we did have together and how great it was,” the reality star adds.

Amy, 36, is a little skeptical, however, about whether or not they’ll be able to reach Caleb.

“Tammy has a phone app that’s kind of like a radio. And when a ghost communicates, it takes all the static and makes it into words that you can understand,” Amy explains. “Some of it’s white noise, like static, some of it’s actual names, so you never know what you’re going to get.”

In the clip, Tammy and Amy start listening to the static coming from the phone, asking who they’re talking to and if Caleb is there.

While it’s hard to decipher exactly what the pair are hearing, it’s not long before Tammy starts to freak out after believing she heard someone say her name.

“I have to be careful because I don’t want any evil spirits in my house,” she notes.

Not long after Caleb’s death, Tammy spoke to PEOPLE, calling her late husband, her “best friend.”

“I loved him dearly,” she told the outlet.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me, she added. “Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Tammy took to Instagram just a few weeks after Caleb’s death to pay tribute to her late, writing that he will “forever be missed.”

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness,” she captioned a few photos of the pair.

Season six of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres October 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.