Samuel L. Jackson As Nick Fury Is Ready For “One Last Fight” In ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer [Video]

Disney has revealed the new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Secret Invasion.

via: Vibe

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the Disney+ exclusive is set in the present-day Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and finds the lead actor joining his allies to prevent an alien attack by shapeshifting Skrulls.

In addition to the acclaimed actor, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle all collectively star in the live-action show.

The series is based on Marvel’s 2008 comic book crossover of the same name. Written by Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales, and Laura Martin, the book saw the Avengers destabilized by the Skrull’s shapeshifting infiltration, taking the identities of characters like Hawkeye and Spider-Woman.

Secret Invasion was first teased in September 2022 at Disney’s D23 Expo. According to Variety in July 2022, Smulders described the series as a “darker show,” adding “It’s going to be an exciting thriller. You’re never going to know who people are — are they a Skrull or are they human?”

Secret Invasion is directed and executive produced by Ali Selim with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

