Erica Mena and Safaree are expanding their family!

Erica shared a picture on Instagram of her new baby bump, along with the caption: “More Life. Who wants that perfect love story anyway..”

Safaree hopped in the comments to clear up any confusion. He writes, “You know people slow and they not gonna realize this is from last week right?”

Erica responded, saying she’s “cracking up at the comments.”

Congrats to the both of them!