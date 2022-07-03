So Sad: UPS Drive Dead from Suspected Heat Stroke After Passing out in His Truck During Delivery

A UPS driver was pronounced dead after being found unconscious in his truck during a delivery in Southern California last Saturday.

via People:

Esteban Chavez Jr. of Downey collapsed in his vehicle just a day after he turned 24 years old while en route in Pasadena, according to KTLA. His family believes he died of a suspected heat stroke.

“He collapsed off his seat in the truck,” the man’s father, Esteban Chavez Sr., told the outlet. “By the time anyone realized it, which was the owner of the house where he delivered the package to, and that was about 20 minutes after my son already collapsed.”

“By time first responders showed up. Obviously, it was a little too late,” Chavez Sr. continued. “I’m still shocked. I can’t really believe it. My son just turned 24 on Friday.”

According to his dad, Chavez Jr. had been working for UPS for four years and had just returned to work a day prior to his death after he took a leave following a shoulder injury.

The official cause of his death is still under investigation, per ABC 7. The outlet reported that Chaves Jr.’s family hopes the incident will serve as a lesson for anyone who works in higher temperature areas to take precautions, drink plenty of water and keep cool.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by a family member to assist with funeral costs.

In response to the tragedy, UPS issued a statement to express its sorrow.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our driver Esteban Chavez, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a statement to PEOPLE reads. “We are cooperating with the investigating authorities and are respectfully deferring questions about this incident to them.”

A representative for UPS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Continuing to open up about the unfortunate event, Chavez Jr.’s father also told ABC 7, “It kind of hurts that I wasn’t there to pick up my son. It hurts a lot.”

“But I like to think God had a calling for him. They say the good die young. I’m sure my son was one of them,” he added. “It hurts, it’s a pain that’s never gonna go away. And that’s something I wish on nobody, having the experience to lose your child.”

That’s so sad. UPS needs to do right by Chavez’ family.