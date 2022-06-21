‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Says She's ‘Looking’ for a Man in Cannes

Garcelle Beauviais is still on the hunt for a new man.

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed on Tuesday at the Cannes Lions festival that she is open to finding love in the South of France.

“I’m looking for a husband,” Beauvais told Andy Cohen at the BravoCannes Live event with castmate Dorit Kemsley.

The admission came during a French-themed Bravo Clubhouse game called “Oui Oui or Not for Me” — which prompted the women to share their hot takes on several “Real Housewives” tropes.

“It is the kiss of death for a Housewife to renew her vows on camera? ‘Oui oui’ or ‘not for me’?” host Cohen, 54, asked.

“Not for me,” Beauvais, 55, replied, before clarifying that she does, however, want to get married again.

Cohen, seemingly eager to play matchmaker, then pressed the actress to describe her ideal partner.

Beauvais revealed that she likes a guy who’s “tall, lean, with a sense of humor and sexy,” and even suggested that the size of his you-know-what wouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

“He doesn’t necessarily have to be too big,” the 5’7” stunner teased, adding that she is open to entertaining a “shorter” suitor as well.

“My dad was shorter than my mom, so I’m OK with that.”

After giving it some thought, though, Beauvais admitted that she would like Mr. Right to be transcontinental.

“I can meet him in Cannes, sure,” she exclusively told Page Six after the “Watch What Happens Live”-inspired panel. “But let’s be real, he’s gotta also be in LA!”

The former co-host of “The Real” was married to talent agent Mike Nilon from 2001 to 2011. The exes share 14-year-old twin boys Jaid and Jax. She also shares 31-year-old son Oliver with her ex Daniel Saunders, whom she was married to from 1991 to 2000.

We hope Garcelle finds exactly what she’s looking for over there.