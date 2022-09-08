‘RHOBH’ Star Diana Jenkins Sues ‘Bots’ Who Cyberbullied Garcelle Beauvais’ Son

‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins is suing anonymous bots online, claiming she is the victim of their coordinated attack making it look like she is a racist.

via: Page Six

“Dozens, if not hundreds, of people have posted messages attacking Ms. Jenkins for an act that she never took,” Jenkins’ lawyers said in the lawsuit, obtained by Page Six.

“This action is the only way Ms. Jenkins has to fight back against the anonymous coward who decided to put her reputation, livelihood and life in jeopardy.”

Page Six previously revealed that Jenkins, 49, had to hire “24/7” security because she was allegedly receiving death threats from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans.

In August, Jax revealed on Instagram that he received hateful messages from viewers who were upset with Beauvais, 55, for her feuds with Jenkins, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne on “RHOBH” and drama taking place off the show surrounding an “uneducated” comment Jenkins made about a black content creator.

“I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” the teen previously captioned a video that showed a slew of racist remarks from fans, including one that read, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Jenkins — along with Rinna, 59, Jayne, 51, and other “RHOBH” cast members — reposted a statement from Bravo slamming the social media comments that were sent to Jax.

The Bosnian-born entrepreneur, for her part, shared an additional message, in which she said she was “appalled” by the remarks, adding, “No one should be treated this way, especially children. Sadly, this was not the first time RHOBH children have been attacked. This has to stop. Leave our kids alone.”

Jenkin’s lawsuit states her goal is to “unmask and hold accountable the morally bankrupt person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins.”

Since the identity of the “bots” is unknown, the defendant is named as John Doe in the lawsuit.

According to a press release obtained by Page Six, Jenkins’ attorneys intend to request subpoenas from Meta, the parent company of Instagram, to “obtain information that could be used to identify those persons who orchestrated the act.”

Page Six has reached out to Meta for comment.

The lawsuit also states the Neuro Brands CEO is “embarrassed and distressed that family, friends, fans, potential employers, business associates and the general public” have seen false accusations about her.

Her attorneys noted that given the fact that Jenkins has a long history of philanthropy, her “lifetime of good deeds are being undermined by a false affiliation with a heinous act.”

“Ms. Jenkins seeks to put an end to this conduct for herself, her family, and Ms. Beauvais’ son,” the lawyers concluded. “Someone needs to stand up to bad people.”

A rep for Beauvais could not immediately be reached for comment on the filing.

The actress previously issued a statement, however, on the attacks made on her son.

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!” Beauvais tweeted in August. “It hurts it’s not OK.

“I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”