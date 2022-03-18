Ray J Brings Kodak Black to Meet Donald Trump After Commutation [Photos + Video]

Ray J went on a field trip to MAGA land and brought a friend along for the action.

via: Page Six

Page Six can exclusively reveal the “Sexy Can I” crooner attended dinner Thursday evening at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and approached him with Black by his side to introduce the two after Trump had issued him a commutation in the final hours of his presidency last year.

“It was the right thing to do,” Ray told Page Six in a statement. “Trump pardoned him.”

We’re told Black and Ray have been spending time together after the rapper remade and flipped Ray’s song “One Wish.”

Born Bill Kahan Kapri, the 24-year-old “Tunnel Vision” rapper had been sentenced to 46 months in prison in 2019 for making false statements to buy firearms.

Other attendees at the dinner included Rudy Giuliani, Pastor Darrell Scott and former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

“Ray has always been someone who enjoys connecting talented minds together,” Ray’s longtime manager and owner of DWE Talent said, “and this is just another example of his goodwill.”

The Raycon founder first met with Trump in January to discuss initiatives he wanted to execute for entrepreneurs and young business professionals, as well as to help raise awareness for various political issues he is passionate about.

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” he told us at the time. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.

“We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Trump, 75, and the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star, 41, also had a follow-up session scheduled to put into action many of the ideas that were discussed in their meeting.

Kodak Black posing for photos and shaking hands at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/UQZUFZDGMX — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) March 18, 2022

At the Mar-a-Lago event for Republican Vernon Jones, former New York Police Commissioner Bernard B. Kerik praised Kodak Black for paying for the funerals of slain law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/loaqtHgl8B — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) March 18, 2022