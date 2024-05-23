What is Raven Symoné's Net Worth? From Child Star to Industry Legend

While many child stars face challenges transitioning into adulthood or decide to retreat into private lives, Raven Symoné (she/her) stands out as a shining example of success. She has been part of the culture for decades and continues to do so as an adult. It’s no wonder her net worth is a topic of conversation.

Considering the extensive duration of her career, the financial scope of Symoné’s success is nothing short of impressive. It’s safe to say her net worth sits in the company of other child star hall of famers like Hillary Duff and Dakota Fanning. Discover just how much the Disney queen is worth and how remarkably successful her career has been.

How did Raven Symoné become so successful?

From the age of 2, she has held a diverse career as a model, dancer, actress, and singer. Now, at 38, she boasts a net worth of $40 million, a testament to her enduring talent and adaptability.

As you may know, Symoné got her start as Olivia on “The Cosby Show” for its last two seasons, leaving an impressive mark on popular culture. She instantly became a household name and starred in several more projects, including the memorable role of Stymie’s girlfriend in 1994’s “Little Rascals.” She also played Nicole Lee in “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” and Nebula in the “Zenon” movie series, further cementing her place in our hearts.

Symoné received her breakout role in 2003 when she was cast as Raven Baxter in “That’s So Raven” on Disney Channel. She played a psychic teenager navigating high school with her two best friends, Eddie (Orlando Brown) and Chelsea (Anneliese Van der Pol). The show was the first series to air 100 episodes on Disney Channel.

The budding star continued to work with Disney Channel on several projects, including the “Kim Possible” series. Her career hit another high when he was cast as Galleria in “The Cheetah Girls.” The movie follows four girls from different backgrounds who come together to form a pop group.

The Cheetah Girls was the channel’s first movie musical, and it paved the way for other hit movies like High School Musical. The film received two spin-off movies, though Symoné only starred in “The Cheetah Girls 2.” The actress took hiatus from work with Disney but returned in 2017 to star in an executive produce “That’s So Raven’s” continuation, “Raven’s Home.”

Raven is not just an actress.

Though she is mainly known for her acting chops, Symoné has also had a successful music career. While she experienced some failures in her early teens, she saw major success after recording the “Cheetah Girls” soundtrack. She released her self-titled album in 2008, which also saw some success.

Ms. Raven is not just a talented actress and musician; she is also educated! In 2018, she received her degree from the Academy of Art University, proof of her passion and dedication to her craft as an entertainer. While completing her studies, she was a host on “The View,” for which she gained much popularity and had many viral moments.

Our girl is talented and smart with her money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, in an interview, Symoné revealed that she has not had to touch the money she earned on “The Cosby Show.” She also stated that she receives a hefty check every year in royalties, a testament to her financial acumen and success.

Symoné has led a formidable career and did it all with the difficult task of growing up in the spotlight. She continues to find success in media with her podcast, “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.” Additionally, she has been able to maintain a loving relationship with her wife (and podcast co-host), Miranda Maday (she/her).