Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Girl Named Lilibet Diana [Photo]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby girl has arrived.

via: People

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” read a statement from the couple released on Sunday.

Exciting news from the Sussexes, who have announced the birth of their baby girl, Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor? pic.twitter.com/lfGPyRGX3w — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 6, 2021

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement continued. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

“This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Meghan and Harry also took to their Archewell website to share a personal message, writing, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The couple announced Meghan’s pregnancy on Valentine’s Day, sharing, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

During their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, they revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

“To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” Harry said.

They also shared they won’t have any more children following their baby girl’s arrival: “Two is it.”

