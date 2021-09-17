P. J. Washington Seemingly Shades Brittany Renner For Declaring It's 'Stepdaddy Season' [Photo + Video]

On Monday, Brittany Renner reignited the drama between her and Charlotte Hornets basketball player PJ Washington, a 23-year-old athlete who many people think Renner groomed for her own financial benefit. Despite those accusations, Renner has remained in high spirits as she raises her newborn child, and in a recent post to Instagram, she excitedly announced the start of “Stepdaddy Season.”

“Hey y’all, it’s officially Stepdaddy Season,” Britanny said in the video while sitting in her car. Going makeup free and dressing comfortably in a bra top and matching shorts, she extended an invite as saying, “Yeah, what up, I got the car seat in the back! Let’s go to the park!”

The model continued with a message to fellow single parents, “Don’t let your baby mama or your baby daddy block your blessings. I know in theory it sounds good keeping the same person to have kids with but that’s insanity as well. So if it doesn’t work out with them, it’ll work out with someone else.”

Showing her positive attitude, she added, “And trust me, I know it’s ghetto. It is so ghetto being a baby mama and thinking about multiple baby daddies is scary but we’re gonna be alright. We’re moving forward, onward, upward.”

P. J. seemingly watched Britanny’s video as he later sent a subliminal tweet. “It’s wicked out here,” so the Charlotte Hornets forward wrote on early Wednesday without naming names.

It’s wicked out here — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) September 15, 2021

While P. J. sounded bitter in his tweet, he himself has seemingly moved on with another Instagram model, Alisah Chanel. Earlier this month, a picture surfaced of the rumored new lovers getting close as they cozied up in what looks like his wardrobe closet. The 23-year-old athlete, who is towering over the petite influencer, was seen wrapping his arms around her neck while she snapped their picture with her phone camera.

It’s unclear since when they have gotten close to each other or if they are officially dating. The picture, however, emerged just two months after he broke up from Brittany, with whom he shares a 4-month-old son.

