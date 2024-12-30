NFL’s Vikings Do High School Musical’s ‘We’re All in This Together’ Dance in the Endzone [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense certainly had their heads in the game on Sunday … and they proved that with how they celebrated a big turnover — by doing a “High School Musical” dance!!

NFL player Camryn Bynum, 26, led a choreographed dance with his teammates during their game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 29.

Clad in their football gear in the endzone, the players perfectly mimicked the famous “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical.

SportsCenter shared footage of the Vikings’ dance contrasted with the original Disney movie scenes via X on Sunday, December 29.

“The Vikings hit the “We’re All In This Together” from High School Musical,” the clip was captioned.

The Vikings hit the "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical ?? (via @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/F4p62ah9ik — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2024

The popular film, released in 2006, starred Vanessa Hudgens, 36, and Zac Efron, 37, in their breakout roles before they were catapulted to stardom. After seeing the clip, the musical’s stars gave the NFL team’s dance their stamp of approval.

Sharing footage and a news article of the viral moment via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 29, Hudgens showed her approval by adding four clapping emojis and a laughing face emoji.

Efron also took to social media to applaud the Vikings’ moves. The actor similarly shared footage via his Instagram Story several hours after Hudgens and simply captioned it, “Nailed it!!”

The Vikings are fast becoming as well known for their well-choreographed on-field celebrations as they are for their football plays.

Last week, a different iconic Disney dance got the Vikings treatment when the players learned the moves to a performance that appeared on Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Bynum shared a behind-the-scenes clip via X on Sunday, December 22 of him and teammates Josh Metellus, Byron Murphy Jr., Harrison Phillips and Theo Jackson practising the hand motions and footwork for the Camp Rock dance. They later performed the dance on the football field in a game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s not just Disney movies that Bynum is drawing inspiration from though. In November, Bynum paid tribute to viral Olympic breakdancer Raygun with his celebration dance following a game-sealing interception.

GOLD MEDAL GAME WINNER ??? pic.twitter.com/IaV4nvdGVd — Camryn Bynum (@Cambeezy_) November 11, 2024

