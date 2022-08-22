MoviePass Is Returning Next Month with New Subscription Plans — and Invite-Only Access

MoviePass, the movie theater ticket subscription startup that had a meteoric rise and fall, will relaunch in beta form on Labor Day.

via: People

The theater-going subscription service is set to reactivate in beta form on Labor Day, according to Business Insider, after it shuttered in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the movie-theater industry.

MoviePass shared the news of its impending relaunch on Twitter Monday, revealing on their website, “The new MoviePass Beta App will be accessible by invite only.”

“When the timer reaches :00 the waitlist will be open for five days,” they add. “All who join the waitlist will receive priority access to the service and 10 friend invites.”

Of the waitlist, which opens Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, they say, “Space is limited. Once the waitlist is closed the only way to join will be through an invite from a friend.”

Upon relaunch on Labor Day, MoviePass will offer three pricing tiers to customers from the first round of the waitlist that equate to $10, $20 or $30 per month, Business Insider reported.

According to the outlet, subscription holders will be offered a certain number of credits they can use toward seeing movies at the theater, dependent on tier.

An unlimited option will not be available with MoviePass’ beta return, the outlet added.

Founded in 2011, MoviePass previously became a smash hit for offering customers one free film a day for a flat fee of $9.95 a month, before its 2019 collapse.

In November 2021, MoviePass cofounder Stacy Spikes was approved ownership of the company by a New York bankruptcy court judge, Business Insider reported at the time.

In a statement to the outlet, Spikes confirmed the news: “We are thrilled to have it back and are exploring the possibility of relaunching soon.”

He continued, “Our pursuit to reclaim the brand was encouraged by the continued interest from the moviegoing community. We believe, if done properly, theatrical subscription can play an instrumental role in lifting moviegoing attendance to new heights.”