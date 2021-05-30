  1. Home
Mo’Nique Encourages Young Sistas To Stop Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public [Photos + Video]

May 30, 2021 10:39 AM PST

Black women’s hair is their crown and glory, and many of them protect it all all costs and in all spaces–even in public or at the airport.

But legendary comedian and actress Mo’Nique wants young sistas and “queens in training” to stop wearing bonnets, slippers, pajamas, and blankets in public. She was moved to share her message after she went to the Atlanta airport to catch a flight to Mississippi and caught an eyeful.

For many Mo’Nique’s take is old school, and it is. Historically there were stereotypical and disrespected tropes of being lower class or unkempt. Many Black people felt the only way to prove their humanity was by going over and above in presenting a polish exterior.

That way of thinking was passed down from generation to generation until now.

People are going to do whatever they want. As they say, to each their own. And neither a blog post nor a video from Monique can make anyone do anything they don’t want to do.

Check out some of the various reactions people had on social media.

