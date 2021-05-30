Mo’Nique Encourages Young Sistas To Stop Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public [Photos + Video]

Black women’s hair is their crown and glory, and many of them protect it all all costs and in all spaces–even in public or at the airport.

But legendary comedian and actress Mo’Nique wants young sistas and “queens in training” to stop wearing bonnets, slippers, pajamas, and blankets in public. She was moved to share her message after she went to the Atlanta airport to catch a flight to Mississippi and caught an eyeful.

For many Mo’Nique’s take is old school, and it is. Historically there were stereotypical and disrespected tropes of being lower class or unkempt. Many Black people felt the only way to prove their humanity was by going over and above in presenting a polish exterior.

That way of thinking was passed down from generation to generation until now.

People are going to do whatever they want. As they say, to each their own. And neither a blog post nor a video from Monique can make anyone do anything they don’t want to do.

Check out some of the various reactions people had on social media.

When Monique sees girls with pajamas and a bonnet on outside pic.twitter.com/DNLhY3JUZq — Astro Boy ? (@Rell_Lee_) May 30, 2021

You probably need to be wearing a bonnet in public, if you agree with Monique's rhetoric, because every time i see yall i immediately think pic.twitter.com/Fr4y0xMQ7M — Timmy Thee Hussy (@TimoSLAYY) May 30, 2021

Monique’s vid disapproving of Blk women’s #bonnet & pajama wearing in public reminds me of how important it is for all ppl, esp. those of us w/ marginalized identities to remember: “You think you are thinking your thoughts, you are not; you are thinking the culture's thoughts.” — Dr. Oni Blackstock (@oni_blackstock) May 30, 2021

Dear Black Men,

Let our sisters deal with the Monique and the bonnet brigade amongst themselves. We will continue to wear wave caps and durags and stay out of women's business.

Sincerely,

A Black Man — FunnyCHigh (@FunnyCHigh) May 30, 2021

I had no issue with what Monique said but you know hit dogs gone HOLLA.

All she said was LOOK like you have some pride in yourself.

Ask y’all kids are they embarrassed when you show up to their school looking like you just rolled out of bed. It’s not even about a bonnet. — BTG (@smdftbAGAIN) May 30, 2021

Me looking at this Monique/bonnet/airport attire convo #onhere knowing I used to rock my slides with quarter high socks to the terminals. pic.twitter.com/CaIZ6nIu8P — Rush (@YoRush_) May 30, 2021

I don’t wear a bonnet to the airport or grocery store but I wish someone would tell me what to wear and they don’t pay my bills. But on the flip, Monique did what an Auntie would do—give you advice you didn’t ask for. ? pic.twitter.com/Zbyzncnsjd — Minda Harts (@MindaHarts) May 30, 2021

All year white people have gotten on Beyoncés internet to tell us they don't wasn't heir legs and bathe once a week, and Monique thinks NOT wearing a bonnet is going to make them treat us better because we look 'respectable'? pic.twitter.com/Oj5kVFaM1E — Jade the Honey Dripper ? (@JadeBurnam) May 30, 2021

How Mo’Nique wants to see y’all dressed at the airport catching your 6AM flight to Punta Cana pic.twitter.com/YjdUNJY4UG — ?????? (@callmedollar) May 29, 2021

Monique when she tells me to take off my bonnet pic.twitter.com/fDbp9dBU0G — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King ? (@WrittenByHanna) May 30, 2021

The funniest thing to me about this Monique/bonnet situation is that people are in the comments talking about how their parents always said they should look presentable but NOT SAYING WHO THEY WERE TRYING TO LOOK PRESENTABLE FOR. pic.twitter.com/tZsmtmDRJ6 — A? (@c0mmiemami) May 30, 2021

I personally don’t wear bonnets outside but i do leave my hair still pinned up if i have a silk press or bonnet. https://t.co/NzOFiXWNwD — Monique?? (@Syddthakyyd) May 24, 2021

I agree with everything Monique said. Leave the bonnet at home. — the virgo princess ?? (@thealexischanel) May 30, 2021

I get Monique point. I’ve been told similar before. My mother never let us leave the house in pajamas or a bonnet & I’ve never seen her do it! But everyone is raised differently????? — cali? (@love__cali) May 30, 2021