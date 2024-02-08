Mo’Nique Announces That She’s Joining Katt Williams on His “The Dark Matter” Tour | lovebscott.com

Shannon Sharpe did it again. On February 7, the football Hall of Famer sat down with comedian and actor Mo’Nique for a nearly three-hour-long episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast, and just like when he infamously hosted Katt Williams in January, clips from the interview began going viral online even before the episode finished streaming on YouTube. In fact, Mo’Nique references Williams’s interview early and often throughout, going so far as to joke that the two of them are “non-biological” fraternal twins because of their shared need to tell the truth.

During an Instagram Live with her husband Sidney Hicks, Mo’Nique announced she would be joining her

“non-biological” fraternal twin on his “Dark Matter” tour.

Mo’Nique will perform in Bridgeport, CT’s Total Mortgage Arena on Feb. 09. On Feb. 10 she is joining Katt at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Tickets for all shows are available through Ticketmaster.

It’s unclear what other dates Mo’Nique plans on joining.

At time of publishing Katt had not commented on Mo’Nique‘s announcement.

Mo’Nique announces that she’s joining Katt Williams on his “The Dark Matter” tour: pic.twitter.com/05oPlVtqlU — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 8, 2024