Meghan McCain Says She’s ‘Team Cardi’ After Nicki Minaj Tells Her to ‘Eat Sh*t’ In Response to Anti-Vax Tweets

September 14, 2021 9:30 AM PST

Meghan McCain and Nicki Minaj are now beefing on the internet.

The former ‘The View’ host commented on Nicki’s anti-vax story about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles, saying “That’s enough internet for today” — and Nicki told her to “eat sh*t.”

Meghan then decided to clap back, declaring she’s #TeamCardi.

What a wild 24 hours it has been!

