Meghan McCain Says She’s ‘Team Cardi’ After Nicki Minaj Tells Her to ‘Eat Sh*t’ In Response to Anti-Vax Tweets

Meghan McCain and Nicki Minaj are now beefing on the internet.

The former ‘The View’ host commented on Nicki’s anti-vax story about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles, saying “That’s enough internet for today” — and Nicki told her to “eat sh*t.”

That’s entirely enough internet for today. https://t.co/emqltXR5Z5

Meghan then decided to clap back, declaring she’s #TeamCardi.

You have an enormous platform and have just spread unimaginable vaccine hesitancy to your fans.

Not only is it deeply irresponsible, it is very sad.

I hope you talk to doctors and scientists like @ashishkjha like I did eventually. People are still dying from covid.#TeamCardi https://t.co/JMiJVNpBBA

— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 14, 2021