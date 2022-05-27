Meghan Markle Made A Surprise Visit To A Makeshift Memorial For Texas School Shooting Victims

As you’re aware by now, the worst mass school shooting in a decade went down earlier this week. Ulvade, Texas. At least 19 children were killed by an 18-year-old gunman who had no difficulty purchasing two assault rifles (few obstacles exist in Texas), and this has led to plenty of political clashes already, given that it’s an unavoidably political issue.

Meghan, who lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two young children, was spotted laying white flowers with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse. She then knelt down and hung her head at the cross for 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia.

The Duchess of Sussex crossed her arms as she walked around looking at the memorials to the victims. She was dressed casually in jeans, sneakers and a baseball cap.

Meghan took the trip in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief, according to a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman wearing body armor crashed his car in a ditch near the school, then, after getting past law enforcement, entered a classroom and locked himself inside, killing 21 people.

Meghan didn’t arrive with a visible entourage, and she was dressed down and wearing a baseball cap. As Buzzfeed News further reports, Meghan didn’t identify herself to a nearby blood drive volunteer (nor did they realize who she was until after she departed) when she “quietly dropped by the community center’s kitchen” and left giant crates of sandwiches and desserts for those who donated blood. The Texas Tribune has detailed the ongoing drive, and they’re (fortunately) booked up for weeks, but all blood centers could always use more donors, especially considering the shortages of the pandemic.