Megan Thee Stallion Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion has signed an exclusive first-look production deal with streaming platform Netflix.

via: Deadline

The musician, otherwise known as Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, has done television before starring as a judge in HBO Max’s reality competition series Legendary as well as guest roles on series such as NBC’s Good Girls and a spot on Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special.

No details were given about the series that she is creating and exec producing, though signs point to comedy.

She has appeared on Saturday Night Live and her Gold-certified debut album Good News was released last year.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories,” she said, “so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, added: “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Considering Megan’s love for all things anime and nerdy, let’s hope she gets to do some animation as well.