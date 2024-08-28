Megan Thee Stallion Appears to Confirm Romance with Chicago Bulls Star Torrey Craig in Since-Deleted Video | www.lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion has a new man in her life.

via People:

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the rapper accidentally shared a clip of herself carrying out a couple’s challenge with Chicago Bulls star Torrey Craig on TikTok.

In the since-deleted video, Megan, 29, and Craig, 33, answered a series of questions on their relationship while shutting their eyes and pointing to the person, according to a screen recording captured by MuchMusic on TikTok.

Per the outlet, one of the questions was who said “I love you” first and both of them pointed to each other.

Before Craig, the “HISS” rapper was last linked to Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, whom she met while working on the “Savage” remix (featuring Beyoncé). Megan confirmed their romance in February 2021 during an Instagram Live session.

A rep for Megan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In May 2023, Megan sparked breakup rumors when she attended a wedding with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku. Her song “Cobra,” which she dropped November 2023, suggested he cheated on her. He later denied those claims.

Meanwhile, Craig — who has played in the NBA for seven years — was last linked to reality star Nicole Zavala.

Earlier this month, Megan was announced as host for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she’s nominated for five awards.

Her hosting gig also comes after she released her self-titled third album in June.

Several songs on the album, including, the TikTok-viral “Mamushi,” is titled after a snake found in Japan. Speaking to L’Officiel USA in May, the “Wanna Be” singer opened up about why the reptile influenced her latest era.

“We don’t just stop at the snake. This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album],” she told the outlet.

“We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in western culture,” Megan added. “Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality.”

She continued, “I’m not really a person that’s like, Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because… it’s kind of like an antihero.”

We don’t know if they’re serious or just spending some time together — but after what Megan’s been through these last few years, she deserves to have a little fun!