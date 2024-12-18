Home > NEWS

Mariah Carey Signs Rihanna’s Breast During Final Christmas Concert in Brooklyn

BY: Walker

Published 9 hours ago

We know pretty definitively what Mariah Carey wants for Christmas, as she’s been singing about it for 30 years now.

Carey hit the stage at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Brooklyn.

The triumphant return came after Carey had announced that she’d been forced to cancel three shows — in Pittsburgh, Newark, N.J., and Belmont, N.Y. — because she’d come down with the flu.

Carey wrapped her Christmas Time tour with a star-studded crowd that included Rihanna, who got her breast signed by the singer.

“Mariah Carey is signing my tit,” Rihanna said as the camera panned to her. The Fenty founder wore sunglasses and a fluffy tan jacket.

As seen in this video, Rihanna was at the show when she got Carey’s attention and got her signature in red Sharpie on her left breast. As Carey signed, Rihanna said, “Wow, this is iconic.” She then grabbed the mic and told the audience, “Mariah Carey is signing my tit, y’all.”

Rihanna has long been a Carey fan: In 2015, she said, “I was always drawn to music and singing. Bt the time I was eight, I knew I wanted to sing. I loved Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Bob Marley. I would watch their videos all day long on TV because that’s what they would play in the Caribbean. I would start mimicking everything I heard, everything Mariah did, I would try to do.”

