Lisa Vanderpump: Kyle Richards Spread Erika Jayne Rumors at Andy Cohen Party [Video]

Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer recently let slip that she knew about certain troubles between Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi years before they became public. It looks like the rumor began with Kyle Richards.

via: Page Six

In a recent interview with DailyMailTV, Vanderpump, 61, reluctantly claimed that it was former bestie Richards, 52, who spread rumors about Jayne’s financial woes at Andy Cohen’s baby shower in 2019.

“It could be the person that [my husband] Ken [Todd] kicked out of my house,” Vanderpump said with a laugh, referring to the infamous end of her friendship with Richards that played out on Season 9 of “RHOBH.”

Fellow “RHOBH” alum Camille Grammer previously claimed via Twitter that a West Coast-based “Housewife” and “good friend” of Jayne’s circulated stories about the now-embattled Bravolebrity at Cohen’s star-studded fête.

Though fans of the “Pretty Mess” pop star immediately pointed fingers at Lisa Rinna and Richards, Vanderpump later said that the hearsay started with the latter ‘wife.

“It didn’t surprise me when Camille told me that it was Kyle that had told her the gossip about her supposed friend Erika Jayne,” the restauranteur said. “That’s how Kyle works.”

Jayne is currently facing a series of lawsuits over allegations that her lavish life with estranged husband Tom Girardi was funded by money funneled to her from the disgraced attorney’s former law firm, Girardi Keese.

After Jayne filed to end her marriage to Girardi, 82, in November 2020, she was accused of using their divorce to hide assets from victims of Lion Air Flight 610.

Jayne’s castmates have repeatedly questioned her knowledge of Girardi’s legal struggles on this season of “Beverly Hills.”

Girardi shared his thoughts on the matter when paps caught him in Los Angeles last week. “I think she does [know],” he said.

In the wake of her legal and financial miseries, Jayne’s “RHOBH” friendships have disintegrated behind the scenes. Page Six exclusively reported earlier this month that Rinna, 58, is her “only friend left” among the cast.

A rep for Richards did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

