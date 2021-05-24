Lindsay Lohan to Make Acting Return in Netflix Christmas Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is making good on her pledge to revive her acting career with a new Hollywood project.

Per the report, Lohan will play a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who ends up getting amnesia in a skiing accident and “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” It’ll be in the same vein as a spate of recent Netflix Christmas films that have been successful in their own right, including both The Christmas Chronicles and The Princess Switch.

Lohan’s acting career has stalled in recent years, especially in comparison to her earlier run in films like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and 1998’s The Parent Trap, which she appeared in at age 11. But after a string of personal issues, Lohan’s acting career fizzled, and she hasn’t appeared in a film since 2013’s The Canyons.

But Lohan hasn’t been entirely quiet in the last few years. Just last year, outside of a few TV roles, she reunited with Mean Girls castmates Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried and others to encourage Americans to vote, which was—in all fairness to their characters—not very mean of them.

Her upcoming Netflix film doesn’t have a set release date, but will start production in November.

Y’all watching?