5 LGBTQIA+ Rom Coms to Stream During Pride Month

There is nothing like grabbing a bucket of popcorn and hitting the couch to have a couple of laughs and root for an imaginary couple. Let’s face it: everyone loves a good romantic comedy. However, most rom-coms are heteronormative, and if there is any LGBTQIA+ representation, it is quickly glossed over or used for comedic purposes. Thankfully, as more members of the community fearlessly create movies for queer people, there are a rising number of films that have main characters identifying with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Romantic comedies have created their fair share of hopeless romantics, and rightfully so. A good rom-com has relatable characters and a love story everyone hopes to have. Now, queer folx can have the same experiences with characters that have similar experiences to them. Here are five LGBTQIA+ rom-coms that will give you all of the feels!

1. “Bros”

If you are in the mood for a chaotic love story, consider turning on “Bros!” The film highlights two gay men with commitment issues. Though they have trouble settling down, they eventually try to be in a relationship due to their strong connection.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, “Bros” made LGBTQIA+ history by becoming the first queer-centered film to be made by a major film studio (Universal Pictures). The film stars icons such as Billy Eichner (he/him), TS Madison (she/her), and Luke Macfarlane (he/him). Additionally, the movie was reviewed favorably by audiences and critics. You can stream “Bros” on Starz and Hulu.

2. “Good Grief”

Sometimes, growing up is realizing all love stories don’t end in happily ever after. “Good Grief” is an excellent example of the obstacles that life and love can throw someone’s way. The film explores three queer friends as one of them grieves the death of his husband. However, even in death, secrets come to light.

“Good Grief” is the perfect movie for those interested in more realistic love stories. Additionally, the film explores friendships within the LGBTQIA+ family and how friends can quickly be considered family as they are then when needed most. This film is available to watch on Netflix.

3. “Crush”

There is nothing like an excellent coming-of-age movie, and finally, there are more options for LGBTQIA+ members. “Crush” follows a high school girl desperately trying to get the attention of a girl she likes. She goes to great lengths to get her attention, only to fall in love with an unexpected character.

“Crush” not only has excellent lesbian representation, but the cast is also extremely diverse. Many POC characters appear, including Rowan Blanchard, who is of Middle Eastern descent. Additionally, the film has been rated favorably, with Whip Media reporting that “Crush” was the third most streamed movie across streaming platforms the week of its release. The film can be streamed on Hulu.

4. “Breaking Fast”

They say that when one door closes, another one opens, and if you love a movie plot that explores that sentiment, “Breaking Fast” is the perfect film for you. The film follows a gay Muslim man who is going through a tough breakup. Thankfully, his pain begins to subside when he meets someone new. However, it’s Ramadan, which means the couple must abstain from several activities.

“Breaking Fast” is an excellent representation of LGBTQIA+ rom-coms and includes themes surrounding the religious minority of Islam. Additionally, the film shows members of Islam being accepting of queer folx, something that is rare in cinema. This film is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

5. “Straight Up”

If you are looking for a film that features aromanticism, asexuality, bisexuality, and people exploring their identities, “Straight Up” is the best pick. The movie follows a man (who exclusively dates men) with OCD and a great fear of bodily fluids. His worries have kept him from pursuing sexual relationships, but he is hoping to get over this fear as he wants to find love. After trying different things, including dating women, he meets a seemingly asexual woman, and they form a relationship.

Aside from representing many identities, the movie has a playful and fun vibe that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. The main characters may not be widely relatable, but are understandable. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community have watched heterosexual relationships in film for years, and it’s high time they have films they can relate to. If you’re in the mood for a feel-good movie, consider one of these LGBTQIA+ rom-coms!